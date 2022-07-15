Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osun election: PDP candidate Adeleke wins polling unit over Oyetola
The Guardian  - The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has won his polling unit.

3 hours ago
