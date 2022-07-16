Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians
Linda Ikeji Blog
- President Buhari says Nigerians would be grateful if they knew the hardship that some other African countries are experiencing.
The President made this remark when he paid homage
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nigerians should be grateful, other Africans suffering—Buhari
Naija Loaded:
Buhari To Nigerians: You Would Be Grateful If You Knew What Some Countries Are Experiencing
Information Nigeria:
Buhari To Nigerians: You Would Be Grateful If You Knew What Some Countries Are Experiencing
Peoples Gazette:
Insecurity worst in other African countries; Nigerians should be grateful: Buhari￼
The News Guru:
Be grateful you don’t suffer like other Africans – Buhari tells Nigerians
Naija News:
You Would Be Grateful If You Knew What Some Countries Are Experiencing - Buhari Tells Nigerians
More Picks
1
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Police Arrest Suspected Kuje Prison Escapee in Katsina Francis Sardauna in Katsina A 33-year-old Kuje Correctional Centre escapee, Kamala Lawal Abubakar, has been rearrested by men and officers of the K -
This Day,
23 hours ago
3
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
5
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate -
The Herald,
18 hours ago
6
Senator Adeleke reveals why he jumped queue to vote -
Within Nigeria,
11 hours ago
7
2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
Osun election: PDP candidate Adeleke wins polling unit over Oyetola -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
9
Updated Post: Tension As Angry Youths Shut ConOil Facility in Bayelsa -
This Day,
14 hours ago
10
Osun NURTW chairman arrested as PDP releases video -
Legit,
24 hours ago
