Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OsunDecides: Policeman Caught Telling Voter How To Cast Ballot
News photo Information Nigeria  - A police officer was caught on camera instructing a voter who to cast their ballots for in the ongoing election in Osun State. The incident occurred at Polling Unit 012, Ward 06, Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA). Eagle eyed observers captured the ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police officer caught instructing voters who to cast their ballot for Daily Trust:
Police officer caught instructing voters who to cast their ballot for
#OsunDecides2022: Policeman caught on camera telling a voter who to cast ballot for (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
#OsunDecides2022: Policeman caught on camera telling a voter who to cast ballot for (video)
#OsunDecides: Policeman caught on camera telling voter who to vote for The Eagle Online:
#OsunDecides: Policeman caught on camera telling voter who to vote for
#OsunDecides2022: Policeman caught on camera telling a voter who to cast ballot for (video) Olajide TV:
#OsunDecides2022: Policeman caught on camera telling a voter who to cast ballot for (video)
#OsunDecides2022: Policeman caught on camera telling a voter who to cast ballot for (video) Naija Parrot:
#OsunDecides2022: Policeman caught on camera telling a voter who to cast ballot for (video)


   More Picks
1 APC wins Aregbesola's polling unit, as Minister stays away - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Hold Buhari responsible for violence in Nigeria - Ortom tells US - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
5 Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 UPDATED: Oyetola, Adeleke in tight race as counting commences - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
8 Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Flood wreaks havoc in Bauchi communities, washes away 100 houses, farmlands - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election — CSOs - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info