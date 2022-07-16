Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Airtel Nigeria appoints new Human Resources Director
Pulse Nigeria
- Adebimpe Ayo-Elias. [Nairametrics]
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
Airtel Nigeria appoints new Human Resources Director
The Genius Media:
Airtel Nigeria Appoints New Human Resources Director
NPO Reports:
Airtel Nigeria appoints new Human Resources Director
More Picks
1
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
4
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate -
The Herald,
21 hours ago
5
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate -
Premium Times,
2 hours ago
6
Senator Adeleke reveals why he jumped queue to vote -
Within Nigeria,
14 hours ago
7
INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
8
Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
9
Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
10
AP candidate lauds INEC on early start of Osun guber poll -
News Diary Online,
13 hours ago
