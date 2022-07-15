Post News
Naija Dailies
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
The Punch
Linda Ikeji Blog
Vanguard News
Daily Post
Legit
The Guardian
The Nation
Sahara Reporters
The Cable
This Day
Channels Television
Leadership
TechPoint Africa
Daily Trust
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate
Premium Times
- Mr Tinubu pomises state speakers more roles in his campaign ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
24 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Tinubu picked Muslim as running mate to discourage religious consideration – Ganduje
Vanguard News:
Tinubu leaves Osun, meets APC speakers in Abuja
The Punch:
Tinubu leaves Osun, meets APC speakers in Abuja
Ripples Nigeria:
2023: Ganduje explains why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate
News Wire NGR:
Why we advised Tinubu to pick a Muslim running mate - Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Tinubu Picked Muslim As Running Mate To Discourage Religious Consideration - Ganduje
Tunde Ednut:
2023 Presidency: Why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate – Ganduje
Within Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: Why Tinubu picked Muslim running mate – Ganduje
Naija News:
Tinubu Meets APC Speakers, Explains Why He Picked Shettima As Running Mate [Photos]
Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Why Tinubu picked Muslim as running mate – Ganduje - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
Ndigbo needs politician like Tinubu –Ohanaeze Chieftain Isiguzoro -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
4
2023: Most of the presidential candidates have nothing to offer - Methodist Prelate -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
5
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate -
Premium Times,
24 mins ago
6
INEC officials, voters arrive polling units in Ile-Ife -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
7
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo injured, undergoes operation -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
8
AP candidate lauds INEC on early start of Osun guber poll -
News Diary Online,
11 hours ago
9
“I have everything, what else do I need to get a man?” – Beautiful lady laments her single status (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
10
Accreditation and voting have commenced across Ede local government area in the ongoing #OsunDecides2022 Priority is given to the elderly citizens to participate in the process first before others Photo credit: Emmanuel Osodi -
Legit,
13 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
