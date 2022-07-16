Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Updated Post: Osinbajo Undergoes Successful Surgery
This Day
- Updated Post: Osinbajo Undergoes Successful Surgery
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Doctors give update on VP Osinbajo's sugery
Information Nigeria:
Osinbajo Undergoes Successful Surgery For Fracture
Nigerian Eye:
Doctors give update on VP Osinbajo’s surgery
News Diary Online:
Osinbajo at Duchess Hospital: Doctor gives update, declares surgery ‘successful’
News Breakers:
Osinbajo Undergoes Successful Surgery For Fracture
More Picks
1
You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate -
Premium Times,
19 hours ago
3
Doctors say Osinbanjo’s surgical procedure on fractured leg successful -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
4
Flood wreaks havoc in Bauchi communities, washes away 100 houses, farmlands -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
5
Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
6
Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
Osun Governorship Election: Full Results from 30 LGAs -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
8
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election — CSOs -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
10
Why I didn't anoint any presidential aspirant - Buhari -
The Punch,
1 day ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...