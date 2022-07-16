Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Didn’t Select Bola Tinubu As Presidential Candidate; APC Delegates Did – Buhari Speaks Ahead Of 2023 Elections
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Buhari stated this according to a release on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, when he paid a Sallah homage to the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I didn The Guardian:
Why I didn't interfere in Tinubu election as APC presidential candidate - Buhari
How Tinubu emerged APC presidential flagbearer – Buhari Daily Trust:
How Tinubu emerged APC presidential flagbearer – Buhari
How Tinubu emerged our flagbearer in APC – Buhari President Muhammdu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday, said the process that led to the election of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate Daily Times:
How Tinubu emerged our flagbearer in APC – Buhari President Muhammdu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday, said the process that led to the election of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate
Why I Didn’t Interfere In Tinubu Election As APC Presidential Candidate — Buhari The Nigeria Lawyer:
Why I Didn’t Interfere In Tinubu Election As APC Presidential Candidate — Buhari
2023: I Didn’t Interfere Nor Had A Preferred Candidate – Buhari On How Tinubu Emerged As APC Flagbearer KOKO TV Nigeria:
2023: I Didn’t Interfere Nor Had A Preferred Candidate – Buhari On How Tinubu Emerged As APC Flagbearer
Tinubu: I Refused To Interfere In APC Presidential Primary - Buhari Naija News:
Tinubu: I Refused To Interfere In APC Presidential Primary - Buhari


   More Picks
1 Hold Buhari responsible for violence in Nigeria - Ortom tells US - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
5 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 Actor Prince Eke ponders on how people cheat on their partners with their exes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
9 Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election — CSOs - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info