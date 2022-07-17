Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police nab man with 20 bags of Indian hemp in Abuja
News photo The Nation  - A 20-year-old man, Abubakar Ishiaku, was on Saturday arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command with 20 bags of substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa otherwise known as Indian Hemp.The FCT Commissioner of Police Babaji Sunday,

17 hours ago
