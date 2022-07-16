Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osun Governorship Results 2022: Ifelodun L.G.A Total No votes= 80,021 Accredited voters= 34,860 Valid votes = 34,036 Rejected votes-= 792 Total votes cast= 34,828 APC= 16,068 LP= 18 PDP= 17,107 #OsunDecides2022
Atakumosa East LGA Total number of registered voters — 41,027 Total number of accredited voters — 15,497 APC — 7,449 PDP — 6,992 LP — 23 Total valid votes — 14,875 Rejected votes — 319 Total votes cast — 15,194
Atakumosa East LGA Total number of registered voters — 41,027 Total number of accredited voters — 15,497 APC — 7,449 PDP — 6,992 LP — 23 Total valid votes — 14,875 Rejected votes — 319 Total votes cast — 15,194
#OsunDecides2022 Ifedayo LG ACCORD - 55 APC - 5016 LP - 01 PDP - 4730 SDP - 00 Total valid votes- 9912 Rejected votes- 124 Total votes cast - 10036 Accredited voters - 10300 Registered voters: 19598 Collation Officer: Dr Aderonke Samuel
#OsunDecides2022 Ifedayo LG ACCORD - 55 APC - 5016 LP - 01 PDP - 4730 SDP - 00 Total valid votes- 9912 Rejected votes- 124 Total votes cast - 10036 Accredited voters - 10300 Registered voters: 19598 Collation Officer: Dr Aderonke Samuel
#osundecides2022: Vote counting in ward WARD: APASO *Ede North Local Government* A: 02 BP:01 LP:01 TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2195 REGISTERED NO OF ACCREDITED
#osundecides2022: Vote counting in ward WARD: APASO *Ede North Local Government* A: 02 BP:01 LP:01 TOTAL VALID VOTES: 2195 REGISTERED NO OF ACCREDITED


