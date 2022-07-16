Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Wishes VP Osinbajo Speedy Recovery, After Surgical Procedure In Lagos
Global Upfront  - President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Vice President ‘Yemi Osinbajo speedy and full recovery, after the latter went through a surgical procedure Saturday to treat recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

