Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ife Central LGA results
The Punch
- Ife Central LGA results
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
AIT:
OSUN GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION RESULTS: IFE CENTRAL LGA
NTA:
Osun State Governorship Election 2022 Atakunmosa East LG Result. #OsunDecides #OsunElect2022
News Breakers:
Ife Central LGA results
More Picks
1
Hold Buhari responsible for violence in Nigeria - Ortom tells US -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
3
You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
5
Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
7
Actor Prince Eke ponders on how people cheat on their partners with their exes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal -
News Diary Online,
15 hours ago
9
Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
10
Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election — CSOs -
News Diary Online,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...