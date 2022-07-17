Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun Election: Adeleke in early lead, clears 17 local govts
News photo Daily Post  - Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the ongoing governorship election in

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

#OsunDecides: Adeleke wins in Osogbo to maintain early lead Premium Times:
#OsunDecides: Adeleke wins in Osogbo to maintain early lead
Adeleke in early lead, secures more LGA The Sun:
Adeleke in early lead, secures more LGA
Adeleke clears Osogbo, takes early lead in #OsunDecides2022 Peoples Gazette:
Adeleke clears Osogbo, takes early lead in #OsunDecides2022
#OsunDecides2022: Jubilation As PDP Takes Early Lead News Break:
#OsunDecides2022: Jubilation As PDP Takes Early Lead
#OsunDecides2022: PDP’s Adeleke Leading Oyetola In Five LGAs Naija News:
#OsunDecides2022: PDP’s Adeleke Leading Oyetola In Five LGAs


   More Picks
1 Hold Buhari responsible for violence in Nigeria - Ortom tells US - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Ajax offer £19million to sign Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
3 You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
5 Even when they don?t have food to eat, they have the desire for sex ? Benue Government says as 80 babies were born within seven months - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Lagos police begin spy number plates ban enforcement - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 Actor Prince Eke ponders on how people cheat on their partners with their exes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
9 Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election — CSOs - News Diary Online, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info