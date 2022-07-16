Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP’s Adeleke Set to be Declared Winner of Osun Guber Election Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is set to be declared winner of the Osun Governorship Election. From all the
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

INEC declares PDP The Punch:
INEC declares PDP's Adeleke winner of Osun election The returning officer for the 2022 Osun State governorship election, Prof, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe declares the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke winner of the election.
How Adeleke defeated Oyetola, others, declared Osun governor-elect Vanguard News:
How Adeleke defeated Oyetola, others, declared Osun governor-elect
INEC declares PDP AIT:
INEC declares PDP's Ademola Adeleke @AAdeleke_01 winner of Osun Governorship election.
VIDEO: The moment INEC declared PDP’s Adeleke, Osun governor-elect. 🎥/ChannelsTV News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: The moment INEC declared PDP’s Adeleke, Osun governor-elect. 🎥/ChannelsTV
INEC Declares PDP’s Adeleke Winner Of Osun Governorship Election Politics Nigeria:
INEC Declares PDP’s Adeleke Winner Of Osun Governorship Election


1 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
2 Doctors say Osinbanjo’s surgical procedure on fractured leg successful - Daily Nigerian, 21 hours ago
3 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Osun Governorship Election: Full Results from 30 LGAs - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
5 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
6 Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Osun poll: Aregbesola breaks silence after Oyetola's defeat - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 8 hours ago
9 Adamu: APC doesn't want to lose members -- but we can't force anybody to stay - The Cable, 12 hours ago
10 Updated Post: Osinbajo Undergoes Successful Surgery - This Day, 21 hours ago
