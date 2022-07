PDP’s Adeleke wins 17 of Osun’s 30 LGAs The Nation - The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke has won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the Osun State governorship election.The local government areas are: Boluwaduro (5,860), Osogbo (30,401), Ila (13,036), Atakumo



News Credibility Score: 99%