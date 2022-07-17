Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC declares PDP's Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election
Premium Times  - I hereby declare that Ademola Adeleke "having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and....."

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 God bless you for this act alone Sir - Davido prays for President Buhari after his Uncle won Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 LIVE UPDATE: Official Announcement Of Osun Governorship Election Results - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
3 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 13 hours ago
6 Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Adamu: APC doesn't want to lose members -- but we can't force anybody to stay - The Cable, 17 hours ago
8 Osun poll: Aregbesola breaks silence after Oyetola's defeat - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Pirates Attack Rev Sister, Abduct Male Passengers Along Calabar Waterways - Leadership, 18 hours ago
10 Makinde Congratulates Adeleke, Osun Voters   Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, congratulated Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Osun State - This Day, 11 hours ago
