Osun election: We deserve commendation, we kept our promise – Police
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigeria Police has claimed it deserves commendation for its role in the Osun governorship election. Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi tweeted Saturday morning after the conclusion of the poll.

15 hours ago
