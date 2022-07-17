|
1
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times,
22 hours ago
2
Doctors say Osinbanjo’s surgical procedure on fractured leg successful - Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
3
Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
Osun Governorship Election: Full Results from 30 LGAs - Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
5
Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
6
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Osun poll: Aregbesola breaks silence after Oyetola's defeat - The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
“If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine,
8 hours ago
9
Adamu: APC doesn't want to lose members -- but we can't force anybody to stay - The Cable,
12 hours ago
10
Updated Post: Osinbajo Undergoes Successful Surgery - This Day,
21 hours ago