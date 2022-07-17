Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun people have spoken, Nigerians will speak in 2023 - PDP
News photo Daily Post  - The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Iyorchia Ayu said with the result of the Osun State governorship election, the residents of

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun people have spoken, Nigeria will speak too in 2023 — Ayu Nigerian Tribune:
Osun people have spoken, Nigeria will speak too in 2023 — Ayu
Osun People Have Spoken, Says Ayu The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorcha Ayu has congratulated the party’s candidate in Osun governorship election, Sen. This Day:
Osun People Have Spoken, Says Ayu The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorcha Ayu has congratulated the party’s candidate in Osun governorship election, Sen.
Osun 2022: Osun people have spoken says Ayu The Nation:
Osun 2022: Osun people have spoken says Ayu
#OsunDecides: Osun people have spoken - Ayu The Eagle Online:
#OsunDecides: Osun people have spoken - Ayu


   More Picks
1 God bless you for this act alone Sir - Davido prays for President Buhari after his Uncle won Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Osun election, sign that Nigeria shall be great again – PDP - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
4 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 20 hours ago
6 Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Makinde Congratulates Adeleke, Osun Voters   Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, congratulated Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Osun State - This Day, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerians drag Sydney Talker for advising his colleagues to make their skits more less about women - Legit, 15 hours ago
9 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 57 mins ago
10 Saudi Arabian charity organisation to establish Islamic university in Zamfara - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info