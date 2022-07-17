Kashim Shettima and the fury of Christianity, By Festus Adedayo

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
Doctors say Osinbanjo’s surgical procedure on fractured leg successful - Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Flood wreaks havoc in Bauchi communities, washes away 100 houses, farmlands - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
5
|
Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal - News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
|
6
|
Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
|
7
|
Osun Governorship Election: Full Results from 30 LGAs - Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election — CSOs - News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
Why I didn't anoint any presidential aspirant - Buhari - The Punch,
1 day ago