Kashim Shettima and the fury of Christianity, By Festus Adedayo Premium Times - Two anecdotes of the extreme reaction of scorned women will avail you if you are looking for a corollary to Nigerian Christendom’s tempestuous anger at the choice of Kashim Shettima. Shettima, a Muslim and former governor of Borno State, was recently ...



News Credibility Score: 99%