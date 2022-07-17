Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Portable Drops New Song To Congratulate Davido and His Uncle || Listen!
News photo Too Xclusive  - Nigerian singer, Portable has switched political parties again. The Controversial singer made the switch after Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke won the 2022 Osun Governorship election #OsunDecide. Recall that Portable has been throwing unrelated ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

