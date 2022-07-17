Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yakubu Maikyau elected Nigerian Bar Association president – List of new officials
News photo Daily Post  - Yakubu Chonoko (YC) Maikyau has been elected the 36th President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) polled 22,342 votes to clinch victory, NAN reports.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, has emerged as the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA. Click the link below to watch TVC News:
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, has emerged as the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA. Click the link below to watch
Yakubu Maikyau elected Nigerian Bar Association president – List of new officials Eco City Reporters:
Yakubu Maikyau elected Nigerian Bar Association president – List of new officials
How Yakubu Maikyau Defeated Joe-Kyari Gadzama To Emerge New NBA President The New Diplomat:
How Yakubu Maikyau Defeated Joe-Kyari Gadzama To Emerge New NBA President


   More Picks
1 You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
3 Doctors say Osinbanjo’s surgical procedure on fractured leg successful - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
4 Flood wreaks havoc in Bauchi communities, washes away 100 houses, farmlands - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
6 Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the rain, don’t move – Davido to voters - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Osun Governorship Election: Full Results from 30 LGAs - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
8 Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election — CSOs - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
10 Why I didn't anoint any presidential aspirant - Buhari - The Punch, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info