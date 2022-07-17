Post News
News at a Glance
How Nigeria's Super Falcons will line up against WAFCON host Morocco
Pulse Nigeria
- Match winner, Rasheedat Ajibade.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Super Falcons, hosts Morocco clash for final place
This Day:
Super Falcons Battle Hosts Morocco for Ticket to the Final WAFCON 2022 Femi Solaja Super Falcons will face stiff test of character tonight when they line up against hosts Morocco’s Lionesses in the secon
News Breakers:
Super Falcons, hosts Morocco clash for final place
