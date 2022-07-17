Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Beyond dancing, things to know about Ademola Adeleke
News photo The Punch  - The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday morning declared Ademola Adeleke the Governor-Elect of Osun State after scoring a majority of votes cast in the governorship election in the state.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Jubilation in Osun as Adeleke Emerges Governor-Elect #OsunDecides2022
15 things to know about Osun Gov-elect Adeleke The Nation:
15 things to know about Osun Gov-elect Adeleke
Beyond Dancing, These Are Things You Should Know About Ademola Adeleke Tori News:
Beyond Dancing, These Are Things You Should Know About Ademola Adeleke
10 Things You Should Know About Ademola Adeleke, The Dancing Senator And Governor-Elect of Osun State KOKO TV Nigeria:
10 Things You Should Know About Ademola Adeleke, The Dancing Senator And Governor-Elect of Osun State
Video of Osun governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke dancing in a church has surfaced online. News Wire NGR:
Video of Osun governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke dancing in a church has surfaced online.
15 Things You Should Know About Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke News Breakers:
15 Things You Should Know About Osun Governor-Elect, Ademola Adeleke
Ademola Adeleke: Things To know About Osun Governor-elect Naija News:
Ademola Adeleke: Things To know About Osun Governor-elect
Breaking! Adeleke Defies All Odds As INEC Declares Him Osun Gov-Elect [Full Results] The New Diplomat:
Breaking! Adeleke Defies All Odds As INEC Declares Him Osun Gov-Elect [Full Results]


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 Osun 2022: Real reason I campaigned for Adeleke to defeat Oyetola – Davido - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Beyond dancing, things to know about Ademola Adeleke - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Osun election, sign that Nigeria shall be great again – PDP - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 22 hours ago
9 NiMet predicts three-day cloudy , rainy weather activities from Monday - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
10 Makinde Congratulates Adeleke, Osun Voters   Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, congratulated Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Osun State - This Day, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info