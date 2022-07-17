Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun: APC'll respond to results after consultation - Oyetola
News photo The Punch  - “He, however, noted that the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party."

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘APC will respond appropriately’, Oyetola reacts to Adeleke’s victory Daily Trust:
‘APC will respond appropriately’, Oyetola reacts to Adeleke’s victory
Osun Guber: APC Will Respond Appropriately After Studying Results, Says Oyetola Information Nigeria:
Osun Guber: APC Will Respond Appropriately After Studying Results, Says Oyetola
Osun 2022: Oyetola says he News Wire NGR:
Osun 2022: Oyetola says he'll respond appropriately after studying results
Osun: APC’ll respond to results after consultation – Oyetola The Eagle Online:
Osun: APC’ll respond to results after consultation – Oyetola
Osun Guber: APC Will Respond Appropriately After Studying Results, Says Oyetola News Breakers:
Osun Guber: APC Will Respond Appropriately After Studying Results, Says Oyetola


   More Picks
1 God bless you for this act alone Sir - Davido prays for President Buhari after his Uncle won Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Osun Governorship Election: Full Results from 30 LGAs - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
4 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
5 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 11 hours ago
6 Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Adamu: APC doesn't want to lose members -- but we can't force anybody to stay - The Cable, 15 hours ago
8 PDP sets sights on Villa after Osun Victory, says Ayu - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
9 Osun poll: Aregbesola breaks silence after Oyetola's defeat - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Pirates Attack Rev Sister, Abduct Male Passengers Along Calabar Waterways - Leadership, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info