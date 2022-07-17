Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Top NDDC official kidnapped by gunmen in Imo regains freedom
News photo Daily Post  - A senior official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Engr. Kingsley Okorafor, who was kidnapped by some gunmen in his hometown, Umulogho

4 hours ago
   More Picks
1 You would be grateful if you knew what some countries are experiencing - President Buhari tells Nigerians - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
3 Doctors say Osinbanjo’s surgical procedure on fractured leg successful - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
4 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
6 Osun Governorship Election: Full Results from 30 LGAs - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Vote buying: Codes, coupons used to get voters’ commitment in Osun election — CSOs - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
9 Osun poll: Aregbesola breaks silence after Oyetola's defeat - The Punch, 9 hours ago
10 Adamu: APC doesn't want to lose members -- but we can't force anybody to stay - The Cable, 11 hours ago
