Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Saraki: Adeleke Has Reclaimed PDP’s Stolen Mandate in Osun
Daily Trust  - Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said that the winner of Osun State gubernatorial election, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has by the victory reclaimed the “stolen mandate” of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In a ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Saraki: Adeleke Has Reclaimed PDP’s Stolen Mandate In Osun Information Nigeria:
Saraki: Adeleke Has Reclaimed PDP’s Stolen Mandate In Osun
Osun people reclaimed PDP, Adeleke’s stolen mandate – Saraki Nigerian Eye:
Osun people reclaimed PDP, Adeleke’s stolen mandate – Saraki
#OsunDecides2022: Adeleke Has Reclaimed PDP’s Stolen Mandate - Saraki Naija News:
#OsunDecides2022: Adeleke Has Reclaimed PDP’s Stolen Mandate - Saraki


   More Picks
1 God bless you for this act alone Sir - Davido prays for President Buhari after his Uncle won Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Tinubu meets APC state Speakers, explains why he picked Shettima as running mate - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
3 Doctors say Osinbanjo’s surgical procedure on fractured leg successful - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
4 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Osun Governorship Election: Full Results from 30 LGAs - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
6 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 10 hours ago
8 Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Adamu: APC doesn't want to lose members -- but we can't force anybody to stay - The Cable, 14 hours ago
10 PDP sets sights on Villa after Osun Victory, says Ayu - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info