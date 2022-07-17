NDLEA intercepts jumbo bags of cannabis, seizes 524,720 opioids in 3 states The Guardian - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted over 91 jumbo bags of cannabis, weighing 1,029.5kg concealed in a truck-mounted natural gas tank on Doma Road, around 500 Housing Estate, Lafia in Nasarawa.



