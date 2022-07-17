Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fayemi sacks political aides, strategizes on smooth transition
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has terminated the appointment of his political aides.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fayemi sacks political aides, strategises on smooth transition Vanguard News:
Fayemi sacks political aides, strategises on smooth transition
Fayemi sacks political aides ahead transition Daily Trust:
Fayemi sacks political aides ahead transition
Fayemi sacks political aides as govt winds down The Punch:
Fayemi sacks political aides as govt winds down
Fayemi sacks aides ahead of handover to successor The Guardian:
Fayemi sacks aides ahead of handover to successor
Fayemi sacks political aides as government winds down The Eagle Online:
Fayemi sacks political aides as government winds down


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
4 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Commuters react to new BRT fares - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Osun: 'The People Have Expressed Their Will' - President Buhari Congratulates Adeleke - Naija News, 24 hours ago
8 Beyond dancing, things to know about Ademola Adeleke - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 23-year-old man hacks girlfriend to death with machete over iPhone in Delta (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info