Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Ahead of the 2023 general election holding in the country, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church and APC

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket shouldn Vanguard News:
2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket shouldn't be an issue — Pastor Bakare
Muslim-Muslim ticket shouldn’t be an issue, says Pastor Bakare The Nation:
Muslim-Muslim ticket shouldn’t be an issue, says Pastor Bakare
2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare states position on Muslim-Muslim ticket Daily Post:
2023: Pastor Tunde Bakare states position on Muslim-Muslim ticket
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Nation-building Beyond Religious Sentiments – Bakare Leadership:
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Nation-building Beyond Religious Sentiments – Bakare
2023: Muslim-Muslim Ticket Shouldn’t Be An Issue — Pastor Bakare Speaks Tori News:
2023: Muslim-Muslim Ticket Shouldn’t Be An Issue — Pastor Bakare Speaks
Ripples Nigeria:
'Think nation-building, not Muslim-Muslim ticket, religious sentiments' —Pastor Bakare
2023: Prioritise Nation Building Above Religious, Ethnicity Sentiment, Tunde Bakare Charges Nigerians The Nigeria Lawyer:
2023: Prioritise Nation Building Above Religious, Ethnicity Sentiment, Tunde Bakare Charges Nigerians
After Losing At Presidential Primary, Bakare Tells Christians What To Do About Muslim-Muslim Ticket Naija News:
After Losing At Presidential Primary, Bakare Tells Christians What To Do About Muslim-Muslim Ticket
2023: Muslim-muslim ticket shouldn Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: Muslim-muslim ticket shouldn't be a problem - Pastor Tunde Bakare - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 Osun 2022: Real reason I campaigned for Adeleke to defeat Oyetola – Davido - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Beyond dancing, things to know about Ademola Adeleke - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Osun election, sign that Nigeria shall be great again – PDP - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 22 hours ago
9 NiMet predicts three-day cloudy , rainy weather activities from Monday - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
10 Makinde Congratulates Adeleke, Osun Voters   Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, congratulated Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Osun State - This Day, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info