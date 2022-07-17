Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Catholic Bishop, Ezeokafor bemoans killing of priests across Nigeria, blames FG
Daily Post  - The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, has bemoaned the abduction and killing of priests in Nigeria. Ezeokafor, who spoke to journalists on Sunday, expressed dismay over the rampancy of such news across the ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Catholic Bishop Bemoans Killing of Priests Across Nigeria This Day:
Catholic Bishop Bemoans Killing of Priests Across Nigeria
See Who To Blame For Killing of Catholic Priests Across Nigeria – Bishop Ezeokafor Anaedo Online:
See Who To Blame For Killing of Catholic Priests Across Nigeria – Bishop Ezeokafor
Bishop Bemoans Killing Of Priests Across Nigeria, Blames FG The Tide:
Bishop Bemoans Killing Of Priests Across Nigeria, Blames FG


   More Picks
1 God bless you for this act alone Sir - Davido prays for President Buhari after his Uncle won Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 19 hours ago
5 Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Adamu: APC doesn't want to lose members -- but we can't force anybody to stay - The Cable, 23 hours ago
7 Makinde Congratulates Adeleke, Osun Voters   Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, congratulated Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Osun State - This Day, 18 hours ago
8 Nigerians drag Sydney Talker for advising his colleagues to make their skits more less about women - Legit, 14 hours ago
9 Military committed to securing Nigeria – CDS - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 PDP sets sights on Villa after Osun Victory, says Ayu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info