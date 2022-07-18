“Economy is bad. Stop giving God 10%.

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
|
2
|
2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Married After Tying The Knot In A ‘Vegas-style Wedding’ - KOKO TV Nigeria,
15 hours ago
|
5
|
Osun 2022: Real reason I campaigned for Adeleke to defeat Oyetola – Davido - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
7
|
Beyond dancing, things to know about Ademola Adeleke - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
Commuters react to new BRT fares - Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
|
10
|
Osun poll: Why Aregbesola's post was deleted -Aide - The Punch,
22 hours ago