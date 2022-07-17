Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NPFL: Remo Stars pick continental ticket; Katsina United, Heartland relegated
News photo Daily Post  - Remo Stars will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season after finishing in the third position in the Nigeria Professional Football League. The Ikenne-based club defeated Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at home to ward off the threat of Kwara United. Andy ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

