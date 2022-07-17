Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rivers Utd crowned NPFL champions
News photo Vanguard News  - The 202122 Nigeria Professional Football League ended Sunday with Rivers United crowned as champions.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rivers United crowned NPFL champions The Punch:
Rivers United crowned NPFL champions
Rivers Utd crowned 2021/2022 NPFL champions Affairs TV:
Rivers Utd crowned 2021/2022 NPFL champions
Rivers Utd Crowned 2022 NPFL Champions; Katsina Utd, Heartland, MFM Relegated Within Nigeria:
Rivers Utd Crowned 2022 NPFL Champions; Katsina Utd, Heartland, MFM Relegated
Rivers Utd Crowned 2022 NPFL Champions; Katsina Utd, Heartland, MFM Relegated Tunde Ednut:
Rivers Utd Crowned 2022 NPFL Champions; Katsina Utd, Heartland, MFM Relegated


   More Picks
1 God bless you for this act alone Sir - Davido prays for President Buhari after his Uncle won Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 19 hours ago
5 Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Adamu: APC doesn't want to lose members -- but we can't force anybody to stay - The Cable, 23 hours ago
7 Makinde Congratulates Adeleke, Osun Voters   Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, congratulated Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Osun State - This Day, 18 hours ago
8 Nigerians drag Sydney Talker for advising his colleagues to make their skits more less about women - Legit, 14 hours ago
9 Military committed to securing Nigeria – CDS - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 PDP sets sights on Villa after Osun Victory, says Ayu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info