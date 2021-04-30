Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Northern youths group removes Shettima as Patron over statement on Obi
Vanguard News  - A northern youths group operating under the aegis of Coalition of Arewa Youths for Peace and National Development (COAYPANU),has announced the removal of Alhaji Kashim Shettima,vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC,as ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

