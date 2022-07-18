Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Young man allegedly poisoned to death by friends laid to rest amid tears in Akwa Ibom
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A young man who was allegedly poisoned to death by his friends was laid to rest amid tears in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday, July 16.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photos From Burial Of Young Man Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Friends In Akwa Ibom Tori News:
Photos From Burial Of Young Man Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Friends In Akwa Ibom
Young man allegedly poisoned to death by friends laid to rest in Akwa Ibom Naija Parrot:
Young man allegedly poisoned to death by friends laid to rest in Akwa Ibom
Young Man Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Friends Laid To Rest In Akwa Ibom (Photos below) Edujandon:
Young Man Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Friends Laid To Rest In Akwa Ibom (Photos below)
Uyo Barber Allegedly Poisoned By His Friends Is Laid To Rest Amid Tears [Photos] | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Uyo Barber Allegedly Poisoned By His Friends Is Laid To Rest Amid Tears [Photos] | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 5 hours ago
3 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
5 ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers - National Accord, 12 hours ago
6 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 9 hours ago
7 Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Commuters react to new BRT fares - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info