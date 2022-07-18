Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Over 100 followers attend turbaning of bandits' leader in Zamfara
News photo Vanguard News  - Over 100 bandits, on Saturday, attended the turbaning ceremony of a bandit kingpin called Ada Aleru as the Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Yandoto

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zamfara Gov TVC News:
Zamfara Gov't suspends Emir over turbaning of bandit leader
Over 100 terrorists attended the turbaning of their leader in Zamfara, a retired Police D.I.G was present News Wire NGR:
Over 100 terrorists attended the turbaning of their leader in Zamfara, a retired Police D.I.G was present
Zamfara Governor Suspends Emir Who Turbaned Bandit News Break:
Zamfara Governor Suspends Emir Who Turbaned Bandit
Over 100 followers attend turbaning of bandits’ leader in Zamfara Within Nigeria:
Over 100 followers attend turbaning of bandits’ leader in Zamfara
Over 100 followers attend turbaning of bandits’ leader in Zamfara Tunde Ednut:
Over 100 followers attend turbaning of bandits’ leader in Zamfara


1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 4 hours ago
3 2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 7 hours ago
5 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Commuters react to new BRT fares - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
9 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 23-year-old man hacks girlfriend to death with machete over iPhone in Delta (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
