Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun guber poll: Peter Obi reacts to Adeleke’s victory, Labour Party performance
Within Nigeria  - Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has congratulated Ademola Adeleke on winning the Osun governorship election.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Peter Obi congratulates Adeleke, justifies Labour Party The Punch:
Peter Obi congratulates Adeleke, justifies Labour Party's performance
Peter Obi congratulates Adeleke, as LP candidate polled 2,729 votes in Osun Guber election Vanguard News:
Peter Obi congratulates Adeleke, as LP candidate polled 2,729 votes in Osun Guber election
Osun Governorship Election: Peter Obi AIT:
Osun Governorship Election: Peter Obi's Labour Party fails to impress


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
3 Osun 2022: Real reason I campaigned for Adeleke to defeat Oyetola – Davido - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Beyond dancing, things to know about Ademola Adeleke - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Osun election, sign that Nigeria shall be great again – PDP - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 22 hours ago
9 NiMet predicts three-day cloudy , rainy weather activities from Monday - Premium Times, 11 hours ago
10 Makinde Congratulates Adeleke, Osun Voters   Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, congratulated Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Osun State - This Day, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info