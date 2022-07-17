Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Senate uncovers how NIMASA paid $5 million to law firm for service not rendered
Champion Newspapers  - .Nigeria loss $9.3b due to failure of law firm .Panel to order arrest of NIMASA DG .NIMASA failed to present details leading to loss to AuGF ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja Senate through its Panel on Public Account has uncovered how the officials of Nigerian ...

