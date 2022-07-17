Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo
Complete Sports  - Super Falcons must raise their game if they want to reach the final of the WAFCON 2022 , says former chief coach the team, ismaila Mabo,

58 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Falcons, hosts Morocco clash for final place The Punch:
Super Falcons, hosts Morocco clash for final place
WAFCON 2022: It will be difficult to beat Morocco - Super Falcons coach, Waldrum Daily Post:
WAFCON 2022: It will be difficult to beat Morocco - Super Falcons coach, Waldrum
Super Falcons Battle Hosts Morocco for Ticket to the Final WAFCON 2022 Femi Solaja Super Falcons will face stiff test of character tonight when they line up against hosts Morocco’s Lionesses in the secon This Day:
Super Falcons Battle Hosts Morocco for Ticket to the Final WAFCON 2022 Femi Solaja Super Falcons will face stiff test of character tonight when they line up against hosts Morocco’s Lionesses in the secon
How Nigeria Pulse Nigeria:
How Nigeria's Super Falcons will line up against WAFCON host Morocco
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons ready for Morocco clash SoccerNet Nigeria:
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons ready for Morocco clash
Super Falcons, hosts Morocco clash for final place News Breakers:
Super Falcons, hosts Morocco clash for final place


   More Picks
1 God bless you for this act alone Sir - Davido prays for President Buhari after his Uncle won Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Osun election, sign that Nigeria shall be great again – PDP - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
4 Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 “If people don’t like you, your chances of winning are slim” – Timi Dakolo breaks silence on Osun election - Glamsquad Magazine, 20 hours ago
6 Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola tackles Nigerian man who brought out his phone to record him inside a US restaurant (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Makinde Congratulates Adeleke, Osun Voters   Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, congratulated Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded Osun State - This Day, 19 hours ago
8 Nigerians drag Sydney Talker for advising his colleagues to make their skits more less about women - Legit, 15 hours ago
9 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 58 mins ago
10 Saudi Arabian charity organisation to establish Islamic university in Zamfara - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info