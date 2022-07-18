Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nelson Mandela was a healer, mentor to generations, says UN Chief — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - UN Secretary-General António Guterres has hailed late Nelson Mandela, the first black President of Post-Apartheid South Africa and racial justice icon for the outstanding legacy he left after his demise.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nelson Mandela was a healer, mentor to generations, says UN Chief The Sun:
Nelson Mandela was a healer, mentor to generations, says UN Chief
UN Celebrates Mandela, Says Late Madiba Was A Healer, Mentor To Generations Independent:
UN Celebrates Mandela, Says Late Madiba Was A Healer, Mentor To Generations
Nelson Mandela was a healer, mentor to generations, says UN Chief News Diary Online:
Nelson Mandela was a healer, mentor to generations, says UN Chief
UN celebrates Mandela, says Late Madiba was a healer, mentor to generations Daily Nigerian:
UN celebrates Mandela, says Late Madiba was a healer, mentor to generations


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 4 hours ago
3 2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
4 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 7 hours ago
5 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
8 Commuters react to new BRT fares - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
9 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 23-year-old man hacks girlfriend to death with machete over iPhone in Delta (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info