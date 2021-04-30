Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Coalition of Arewa Youths for Peace and National Development has removed Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, as its patron over comment he made abou

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Group removes Shettima as patron over The Punch:
Group removes Shettima as patron over 'unpatriotic' comment
2023: Northern youths group removes Shettima as Patron over statement on Obi Vanguard News:
2023: Northern youths group removes Shettima as Patron over statement on Obi
Arewa Youths Group Rejects Shettima As Patron Over Derogatory Statement On Obi Independent:
Arewa Youths Group Rejects Shettima As Patron Over Derogatory Statement On Obi
Northern Group Removes APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Shettima As Patron Over Comment Of Peter Obi Being President Only In Igbo Land Tori News:
Northern Group Removes APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Shettima As Patron Over Comment Of Peter Obi Being President Only In Igbo Land
2023: Northern Youths Group Removes Shettima As Patron Over ‘Unpatriotic’ Comment On Obi The Nigeria Lawyer:
2023: Northern Youths Group Removes Shettima As Patron Over ‘Unpatriotic’ Comment On Obi
Group removes Shettima as patron over ‘unpatriotic’ Peter Obi, Igbo remark Within Nigeria:
Group removes Shettima as patron over ‘unpatriotic’ Peter Obi, Igbo remark
Group removes Shettima as patron over ‘unpatriotic’ Peter Obi, Igbo remark Tunde Ednut:
Group removes Shettima as patron over ‘unpatriotic’ Peter Obi, Igbo remark
2023: Northern Group Removes Shettima As Patron Over Statement On Peter Obi Naija News:
2023: Northern Group Removes Shettima As Patron Over Statement On Peter Obi


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
3 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 4 hours ago
4 Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Married After Tying The Knot In A ‘Vegas-style Wedding’ - KOKO TV Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 Osun 2022: Real reason I campaigned for Adeleke to defeat Oyetola – Davido - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Beyond dancing, things to know about Ademola Adeleke - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Osun Elections: ICPC arrests suspected vote buyers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Commuters react to new BRT fares - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
10 Osun poll: Why Aregbesola's post was deleted -Aide - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info