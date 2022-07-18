Post News
Naija Dailies
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Adeleke’s victory dress rehearsal for 2023 elections: PDP
Peoples Gazette
- The Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) in Ondo says Ademola Adeleke governorship election victory in Osun is a dress rehearsal for the 2023 general elections.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Adeleke’s victory dress rehearsal for 2023 — Ondo PDP
News Diary Online:
Adeleke’s victory dress rehearsal for 2023 — Ondo PDP
Daily Nigerian:
Adeleke’s victory dress rehearsal for 2023 — PDP
Pulse Nigeria:
Adeleke’s victory dress rehearsal for 2023 — Ondo PDP
PM News:
Ondo PDP: Adeleke’s victory dress rehearsal for 2023 - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Adeleke’s victory dress rehearsal for 2023 — Ondo PDP
NPO Reports:
Adeleke’s Victory Dress Rehearsal for 2023 — Ondo PDP
More Picks
1
Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
"I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson -
Legit,
7 hours ago
4
2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
5
ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers -
National Accord,
13 hours ago
6
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo -
Complete Sports,
10 hours ago
7
Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Commuters react to new BRT fares -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
10
Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
One moment please...