Ukraine President, Zelensky Sacks Security Head, Top Prosecutor In Shakeup
Sahara Reporters  - Zelensky said he was firing Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and security chief Ivan Bakanov amid a high number of cases of suspected treason by Ukrainian law enforcement officials.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Ukraine’s President Zelensky sacks security chief, top prosecutor Vanguard News:
Ukraine’s President Zelensky sacks security chief, top prosecutor
Ukraine war: Zelensky suspends security chief and top prosecutor Nigerian Tribune:
Ukraine war: Zelensky suspends security chief and top prosecutor
Zelenskyy Sacks Ukraine’s Top Prosecutor, Security Chief Amid High Number Of Cases Of Suspected Treason Independent:
Zelenskyy Sacks Ukraine’s Top Prosecutor, Security Chief Amid High Number Of Cases Of Suspected Treason
Russia/Ukraine war: President Zelenskyy sacks top security chief, prosecutor general over allegations of treason The Street Journal:
Russia/Ukraine war: President Zelenskyy sacks top security chief, prosecutor general over allegations of treason
Zelensky sacks security chief, top prosecutor News Breakers:
Zelensky sacks security chief, top prosecutor


