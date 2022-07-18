Post News
News at a Glance
WAFCON 2022: We're ready to conquer Morocco - Super Falcons star, Okobi
Daily Post
- Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene says the team has what it takes to reach the final of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations. The title holders
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Ready To Conquer Morocco- Okobi
The Cable:
PHOTOS: Super Falcons on 'team walk' ahead of Morocco clash #MORNGA #SoarSuperFalcons #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 #GoingFor10 📸: @NGSuper_Falcons
Lagos Television:
Super Falcons battles Morocco clash for Final place
Kemi Filani Blog:
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons ready to conquer Morocco – Okobi - Kemi Filani News
Brila:
Morocco don’t Bother Super Falcons – Okobi
