Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"I can't talk now"; Empress Njamah reacts to viral rumours of Ada Ameh's death
Legit
- "I can't talk now"; Empress Njamah reacts to viral rumours of Ada Ameh's death
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Worry About Empress Njamah Over Ada Ameh’s Death Some tweeps are worrying about the welfare of actress, Empress Njamah, as her friend and colleague, Ada Ameh, dies. The death of Ameh was announced on Monday. It was reported that she died on Sunday ...
Edujandon:
Worry About Empress Njamah Over Ada Ameh’s Death
Naija News:
Nigerians Express Worry For Empress Njamah Over Ada Ameh’s Death
Osmek News:
Moment Actress Ada Ameh spoke about suffering from depression, relationship with colleague Empress Njamah
More Picks
1
Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
"I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson -
Legit,
7 hours ago
4
2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
5
ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers -
National Accord,
13 hours ago
6
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo -
Complete Sports,
10 hours ago
7
Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Commuters react to new BRT fares -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
10
Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
