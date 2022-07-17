Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You’re not working on how to wipe out terrorists – Afenifere replies Buhari on order to Army
Daily Post  - The Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has described the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigerian Army to confront “terrorists, insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our country” as a ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Afenifere Derides Buhari’s Charge to Army to Wipe out Terrorists This Day:
Afenifere Derides Buhari’s Charge to Army to Wipe out Terrorists
Buhari Not Serious About Charge To Army To Decimate Terrorists — Afenifere Independent:
Buhari Not Serious About Charge To Army To Decimate Terrorists — Afenifere
FG not working on how to wipe out terrorists- Afenifere Business Day:
FG not working on how to wipe out terrorists- Afenifere
You’re not working on how to wipe out terrorists – Afenifere replies Buhari on order to Army Nigerian Eye:
You’re not working on how to wipe out terrorists – Afenifere replies Buhari on order to Army


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 6 hours ago
4 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Commuters react to new BRT fares - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Osun: 'The People Have Expressed Their Will' - President Buhari Congratulates Adeleke - Naija News, 24 hours ago
8 Beyond dancing, things to know about Ademola Adeleke - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 23-year-old man hacks girlfriend to death with machete over iPhone in Delta (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info