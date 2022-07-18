Post News
News at a Glance
'My depression became worse after I knack my therapist' Singer Omah Lay confesses.
The Herald
- Fast rising star, Omah Lay, who just released his debut album titled "Boy Alone", went on a Twitter rant in a bid to "spill his heart out".
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
My depression became worst after sex with therapist — Omah lay Afrobeats superstar singer, Omah Lay, has revealed how he became more depressed after having sex with his therapist. Omah lay said this via Twitter on Monday....1
Yaba Left Online:
Omah Lay spills his heart.
News Wire NGR:
My depression worsened after sex with therapist — Afrobeats singer, Omah Lay says
Naija News:
'My Depression Became Worse After I Knack My Therapist' - Omah Lay Opens Up About His Life
Edujandon:
“My Depression Became Worse After I knack My Therapist” – Omah Lay Opens Up On How He Almost Killed Himself
Kemi Filani Blog:
"My depression worsen after I slept with my therapist" Singer Omah Lay drops bombshell, spills more about his personal life - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
"I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson -
Legit,
5 hours ago
3
God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
2023: Prioritise nation building above religious, ethnicity sentiment, Tunde Bakare charges Nigerians -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
5
ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers -
National Accord,
12 hours ago
6
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo -
Complete Sports,
9 hours ago
7
Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Commuters react to new BRT fares -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
10
Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
