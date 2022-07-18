Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Fresh News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
It is important to master the art of firing incompetent staff without prejudice or sentiment - Actress Etinosa
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nollywood actress Etinosa has said that it is important for people to master the art of firing incompetent staff without prejudice or sentiment.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Tori News:
It Is Important To Master The Art Of Firing Incompetent Staff Without Prejudice Or Sentiment - Actress Etinosa
KOKO TV Nigeria:
It Is Important To Master The Art Of Firing Incompetent Staff Without Prejudice Or Sentiment – Actress Etinosa
News of Africa:
It Is Important To Master The Art Of Firing Incompetent Staff Without Prejudice Or Sentiment – Nigerian Actress Etinosa
Mojidelano:
Etinosa Idemudia To Employers, ‘Master The Art Of Firing Incompetent Staff’
More Picks
1
Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
"I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson -
Legit,
21 hours ago
4
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo -
Complete Sports,
24 hours ago
5
Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Gunmen kill seven wedding guests in Imo -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
10
2023: Atiku Finally Reacts To Limping Video After Being Accused Of Being Sick -
Tori News,
13 hours ago
