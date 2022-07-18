Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zulum Gives N5m Scholarship To 13-yr-old Boy Who Copy-designed Borno Flyover
News photo Leadership  - A cheque of N5m in educational scholarship approved by Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has been presented to a private school for the

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zulum gives N5m scholarships to 13-year-old copy-designer of Borno flyover Nigerian Tribune:
Zulum gives N5m scholarships to 13-year-old copy-designer of Borno flyover
Zulum releases N5m scholarship to gifted boy in Borno school The Sun:
Zulum releases N5m scholarship to gifted boy in Borno school
Scholarship: Zulum Presents N5m To 13-Year-Old Boy Who Copy-Designed Borno Flyover Independent:
Scholarship: Zulum Presents N5m To 13-Year-Old Boy Who Copy-Designed Borno Flyover
Scholarship: Zulum Releases N5m For 13-Year Boy Who Copy-Designed Borno Flyover Naija News:
Scholarship: Zulum Releases N5m For 13-Year Boy Who Copy-Designed Borno Flyover
PHOTOS: Zulum gives N5m to boy who copy-designed Borno flyover - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
PHOTOS: Zulum gives N5m to boy who copy-designed Borno flyover - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 10 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers - National Accord, 16 hours ago
5 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
6 Fayemi terminates appointment of all political aides | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
7 Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Commuters react to new BRT fares - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed visit Obasanjo to rally support ahead of 2023 election - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info