Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- Popular Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana says he wants to sponsor an African to create a made in Africa phones for Africans. The Cubana Group boss...
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says
The Dabigal Blog:
“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says
Naija Parrot:
“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says
See Naija:
I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans- Obi Cubana Says
More Picks
1
Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
"I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson -
Legit,
18 hours ago
4
ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers -
National Accord,
1 day ago
5
WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo -
Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
6
Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Gunmen Kidnap Four Travellers In Anambra, Burn Their Vehicle -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...