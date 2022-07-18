Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Popular Nigerian billionaire, Obi Cubana says he wants to sponsor an African to create a made in Africa phones for Africans. The Cubana Group boss...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says Yaba Left Online:
“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says
“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says The Dabigal Blog:
“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says
“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says Naija Parrot:
“I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans”- Obi Cubana Says
I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans- Obi Cubana Says See Naija:
I Want To Sponsor Any African Who Can Create Phones For Africans- Obi Cubana Says


   More Picks
1 Chris Brown hails Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he defeated Governor Oyetola in Osun governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 God will send thunder with gonorrhea to anyone that doesn't vote in the 2023 elections - Actor Charles Awurum prays - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 "I lost a close associate" - Tinubu mourns late APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: NUBIFIE threatens shutdown of financial institutions if crisis lingers - National Accord, 1 day ago
5 WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco --Mabo - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
6 Man denounces Osun as his state of origin after Adeleke won the governorship election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Woman drags ex-husband to court in Kaduna for marrying her best friend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 Dancer falls while trying to jump on Adekunle Gold?s body (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Northern group removes APC Vice Presidential candidate, Kashima Shettima as Patron over 'divisive comment' of Peter Obi being President only in Igbo land - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Gunmen Kidnap Four Travellers In Anambra, Burn Their Vehicle - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info